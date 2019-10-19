Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear night, chance of morning rain ahead

Tonight will be mostly clear early, with increasing clouds moving from north to south overnight.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

There is also a chance of early morning showers in the North Bay, with light, patchy morning showers near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will begin with lingering clouds and a chance of patchy sprinkles near the coast and bay. Skies will become increasingly sunny by afternoon, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Sunnier and slightly warmer weather will prevail on Sunday, and a robust warmup will begin on Monday.

For most of next week, we can expect afternoon highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to 80 near the bay to upper 80s inland.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 75
Oakland: 69
Redwood City: 71
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 72
Santa Rosa: 74

Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Light AM Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy/Patchy AM Sprinkles
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Patchy AM Sprinkles
Highs: Near 70

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Light AM Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of AM Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Patchy AM Sprinkles
Highs: Near 70

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 70s

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
