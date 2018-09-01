WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear night for most of the Bay Area

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Besides patchy cloud cover on the coast, it's a clear night on the way for most of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be a sunny day across the region.

Air quality is on the moderate side so you'll notice a bit of haze in the atmosphere. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.



Today's Temperatures
Concord: 89
Oakland: 72
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 81
Santa Rosa: 84

Coast
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: Low to mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: Mid 50s to low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s

North Bay:

Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: Low to mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy sunshine
Highs: Low 70s to mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: Mid to upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to lower 80s

Monday (Labor Day):
A bit of a warmer afternoon under sunny skies; highs reach the mid 60s to low 90s.

