AccuWeather Forecast: Clear night for most of the Bay Area

Besides patchy cloud cover on the coast, it's a clear night on the way for most of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the low 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be a sunny day across the region.Air quality is on the moderate side so you'll notice a bit of haze in the atmosphere. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s. Concord:Oakland:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Partly cloudyLows: Low to mid 50sTomorrow: Partly cloudyHighs: Mid 60s to low 70sTonight: Mostly clear skiesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to mid 70sTonight: Clear skiesLows: Mid 50s to low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 80s to low 90sTonight: Clear skiesLows: Low to mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy sunshineHighs: Low 70s to mid 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to mid 70sTonight: Clear skiesLows: Mid to upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to lower 80sMonday (Labor Day): A bit of a warmer afternoon under sunny skies; highs reach the mid 60s to low 90s.