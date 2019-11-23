Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear night skies, chilly temps

Tonight will be clear and cool to chilly, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 40s, but a bit chillier in the North Bay Valleys where lows will drop into the mid and upper 30s in Santa Rosa, Lakeport and Ukiah.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to near 70 inland. Monday will bring breezy and slightly cooler weather, followed by a sharply cooler, breezy, and rainy pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday. It's also possible that some early morning cold showers may linger into Thanksgiving Day.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland

Temperatures
Concord: 69
Oakland: 65
Redwood City: 66
San Francisco: 63
San Jose: 67
Santa Rosa: 70

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70

