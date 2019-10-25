AccuWeather forecast: Clear night, weaker winds ahead

Tonight will be clear and mild with diminishing winds. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with very low humidity once again, but weaker winds will mean lower fire danger than today. Tomorrow's highs will range from near 80 at the coast to low 90s inland.
Saturday will be sunny and slightly cooler, but dry, gusty winds will redevelop late Saturday into early Sunday. So, even with a cooler range of temperatures, the dry gusty winds will produce high fire danger.
Early next week, we can expect lighter winds, seasonally cool temperatures, and reduced fire danger.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Slightly Cooler/Becoming Windy at Night
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 89
Oakland: 85
Redwood City: 87
San Francisco: 82
San Jose: 88
Santa Rosa: 92
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Near 80
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm/Less Windy
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Clear night, weaker winds ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More