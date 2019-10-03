AccuWeather Forecast: Clear, seasonally cool temps ahead

Tonight will be mainly clear and seasonally cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. A warming trend will begin on Friday, as afternoon highs increase a few degrees above tomorrow's temperature readings. Warming will continue through the weekend, with inland highs reaching 90 degrees or higher on Sunday and Monday.
Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 77
Oakland: 70
Redwood City: 72
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 75
Santa Rosa: 76
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
