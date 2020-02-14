AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, chilly temperatures tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, cold in some North Bay Valley locations. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s near the coast and bay, and upper 30s in most inland areas, but low 30s are likely in the far North Bay.
Friday and Beyond:
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but not much milder than today. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to around 60 degrees inland.
The weekend will bring periods of rain and cold showers to the Bay Area. This storm ranks level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.
Light rain will develop just after midnight Friday, first in the North Bay, and will then become steadier and more widespread during the day Saturday. The rain will slowly taper overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, and then give way to showers through Sunday afternoon.
Monday will bring sunny, drier, and milder weather, and most of next week will feature sunny days with high temperatures climbing back into the 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 58
Oakland 59
San Jose 60
Concord 61
Coast
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers & Periods of Rain
Highs: Lower 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly/Cold in Some Spots
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
Inland East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
Saturday
Periods of Rain & Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
