AccuWeather Forecast: Clear skies, comfortable clouds overnight

Sunday:

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Clear skies and comfortable weather is expected overnight. There may be a few patches of fog near the coast.Downsloping winds will develop bringing the warmth from the inland areas all the way to the coast tomorrow afternoon. It will be sunny and warmer than average for this time of year.The sea breeze will strengthen and fog will return bringing a brief cooldown to our area on Sunday.Highs: Mid 60s to Low 90sConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Mainly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Bright & WarmHighs: Mid 70sTonight: ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Warm SunshineHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Warmer & SunnyHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Clear ConditionsLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmerHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Clear & StarryLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90s