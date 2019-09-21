Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear skies, comfortable clouds overnight

Clear skies and comfortable weather is expected overnight. There may be a few patches of fog near the coast.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Downsloping winds will develop bringing the warmth from the inland areas all the way to the coast tomorrow afternoon. It will be sunny and warmer than average for this time of year.

Sunday:
The sea breeze will strengthen and fog will return bringing a brief cooldown to our area on Sunday.
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 90s

Temperatures:
Concord: 93
Oakland: 84
Redwood City: 86
San Francisco: 79
San Jose: 90
Santa Rosa: 90

Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warmer & Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Conditions
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Starry
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

