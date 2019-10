AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, cool temps with a Spare the Air Alert for poor air quality

Temperatures:

Clear skies & cool temps start the weekend. A Spare the Air alert is in affect today for poor air quality. A light west wind will bring temps down several degrees today. Spare the Air Alert is in effect.Saturday will have clear skies and cool temperatures. Strong, dry, gusty winds will develop late tonight into Sunday morning.Although Sunday will be cooler, the dry wind gusts will produce high fire danger into early Monday.The wind gusts will diminish on Monday, and the remainder of next week will bring sunny days with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.ConcordFremontRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseTODAY: Hazy & cooler.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy skies.Highs: In the upper 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy & warm.Highs: In the mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear & gusty in the hills.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy & warm.Highs: In the 80s.TONIGHT: Becoming windy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy skies.TODAY: Hazy & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT Clear.Lows: In the 50s.Sunny/Dry, Gusty Winds/High Fire DangerHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s