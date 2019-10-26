Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, cool temps with a Spare the Air Alert for poor air quality

Clear skies & cool temps start the weekend. A Spare the Air alert is in affect today for poor air quality. A light west wind will bring temps down several degrees today.

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen and Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Saturday will have clear skies and cool temperatures. Strong, dry, gusty winds will develop late tonight into Sunday morning.

Although Sunday will be cooler, the dry wind gusts will produce high fire danger into early Monday.

The wind gusts will diminish on Monday, and the remainder of next week will bring sunny days with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.

Temperatures:
Concord 57/85
Fremont 58/80
Redwood City 53/77
San Francisco 58/72
San Jose 57/82

Coast
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear & gusty in the hills.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Becoming windy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy skies.

South Bay
TODAY: Hazy & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT Clear.
Lows: In the 50s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny/Dry, Gusty Winds/High Fire Danger
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

