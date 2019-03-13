Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Clear skies, light wind

Overnight expect clear skies and light winds. Lows will drop into the lower 30s to mid 40s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday starts out with sunshine. However, clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon. It is still a comfortable day with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 59
Oakland 62
San Jose 64
Concord 65

Coast:
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sun to Clouds
Highs: Mid 60s

Friday:
It is a sunny and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

