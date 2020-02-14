Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, mild temperatures with lows in mid 50s

Tonight will be mostly clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit warmer than today, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.

Thursday and Friday will also be sunny and probably even a couple of degrees warmer. Following a very slight drop in temperatures on Saturday, Sunday's highs will bounce back into mid 60s at the coast, lower 80s near the bay, and mid to upper 90s inland.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 89
San Francisco 69
Oakland 76
San Jose 85
Concord 92

Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Thursday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid & Upper 90s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
EDD mistakenly pays workers who still have jobs
I-TEAM: Wealthy Bay Area private schools receive millions in PPP funding
Sacramento sued over city code on national anthem
Show More
New UC president will be first person of color to step into role
Viral chart shows COVID-19 risks, but is it accurate?
2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing BLM mural in Martinez
'My son mattered': Father of 6-year-old boy fatally shot in SF pleads for justice
SF delays reopening outdoor bars, indoor restaurants
More TOP STORIES News