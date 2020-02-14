AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies, mild temperatures with lows in mid 50s

Tonight will be mostly clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit warmer than today, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.
Thursday and Friday will also be sunny and probably even a couple of degrees warmer. Following a very slight drop in temperatures on Saturday, Sunday's highs will bounce back into mid 60s at the coast, lower 80s near the bay, and mid to upper 90s inland.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 89
San Francisco 69
Oakland 76
San Jose 85
Concord 92
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Thursday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid & Upper 90s Inland
