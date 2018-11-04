SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's a clear and calm night ahead with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Monday is another mild day, filled with sunshine and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 74
Concord 80
Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tuesday (Election Day):
Sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
