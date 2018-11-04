WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cool with a sea breeze this evening

Sunday will be sunny and cool with decreasing winds in the hills. A sea breeze picks up this afternoon. Highs range from 64-80.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's a clear and calm night ahead with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Monday is another mild day, filled with sunshine and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 74
Concord 80

Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday (Election Day):
Sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.

