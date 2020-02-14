AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies tonight, patchy fog around shoreline

Some patchy fog around the Bay Shoreline tonight. Otherwise most cities will feature mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 63
Oakland 67
San Jose 69
Concord 71
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Monday and beyond:
Monday is a sunny and mild day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
On Tuesday the warming trend continues under sunny skies with with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.
