AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies tonight, patchy fog overnight in some areas

Tonight will be mostly clear, with patchy fog developing overnight near the coast and bay, as well as locally inland. Low temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid 40s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Weekend and Beyond:
Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder than today, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with a slight chance of light morning showers in the North Bay. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.

Another dry and mild pattern will begin on Monday, with mainly sunny days through next week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 62
Oakland 63
San Jose 67
Concord 67

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Fog Early/Mostly Sunny by Midday
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Fog Early/Mostly Sunny by Midday
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

