AccuWeather Forecast: Clear skies tonight, warmer Monday

It's a mainly clear night on the way with only limited fog along the Coast, around San Francisco and Oakland. Overnight lows drop into the mid-50s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday features warmer air arriving across the Bay Area. Under sunny skies, highs range from the upper 60s to mid-90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 91
San Francisco 74
Oakland 80
San Jose 89
Concord 95

Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Tuesday:
It's a warm to hot afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to upper 90s. Expect sunny skies.

