AccuWeather Forecast: Clear skies with low clouds and fog returning

Tonight will be mostly clear early, with low clouds and fog returning to the coast overnight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be mostly clear early, with low clouds and fog returning to the coast overnight.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit cooler near the coast and bay. Highs will range from the mid-60s at the coast to mid-80s inland. Saturday will be another mild day, with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to mid-80s inland, but a cooler and more seasonal pattern will begin on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord 83
Oakland 75
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 70
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 81

Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mit to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 78s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny and mild to warm with highs in the upper 60s on the coast to mid-80s inland.

