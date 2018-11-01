AccuWeather Forecast: Clear skies with low clouds and fog returning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear early, with low clouds and fog returning to the coast overnight.
Morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit cooler near the coast and bay. Highs will range from the mid-60s at the coast to mid-80s inland. Saturday will be another mild day, with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to mid-80s inland, but a cooler and more seasonal pattern will begin on Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord 83
Oakland 75
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 70
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 81
Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mit to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 78s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny and mild to warm with highs in the upper 60s on the coast to mid-80s inland.
