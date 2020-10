AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger featuring clear skies with warm, dry winds

Temperatures:

Tonight will bring clear skies along with warm, dry, gusty winds--especially in the hills and mountains. This pattern will combine with summerlike heat and extremely low humidity over the next two days to produce high fire danger.As a result, a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger is in effect until midday Friday.High temperatures over the next two days will reach into the mid 80s at the coast, mid 90s near the bay shoreline, and upper 90s to near 100 inland.During this period, there is a chance of record high daytime temperatures, as well as record "high" overnight low temperatures. A much cooler and more comfortable pattern will develop on Sunday.Santa Rosa 98San Francisco 89Oakland 91San Jose 95Concord 97Tonight: Clear, Breezy & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & WarmHighs: Lower 80sTonight: Clear, Windy & Mild to WarmLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: Clear, Windy & WarmLows: Lower to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Lower to Mid 90sTonight: Clear, Windy & WarmLows: Lower to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Lower to Mid 90sTonight: Clear, Breezy & WarmLows: Lower to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Lower to Mid 90sTonight: Clear, Windy & Mild to WarmLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid to Upper 90sSunny & Warm to Hot/Gusty in the Hills/High Fire DangerHighs: Lower 80s Coast to Upper 90s/Near 100 Inland