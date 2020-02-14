AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger featuring clear skies with warm, dry winds

Tonight will bring clear skies along with warm, dry, gusty winds--especially in the hills and mountains. This pattern will combine with summerlike heat and extremely low humidity over the next two days to produce high fire danger.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
As a result, a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger is in effect until midday Friday.
High temperatures over the next two days will reach into the mid 80s at the coast, mid 90s near the bay shoreline, and upper 90s to near 100 inland.
During this period, there is a chance of record high daytime temperatures, as well as record "high" overnight low temperatures. A much cooler and more comfortable pattern will develop on Sunday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 98
San Francisco 89
Oakland 91
San Jose 95
Concord 97
Coast:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Mild to Warm
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Warm
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Warm
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy & Warm
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Mild to Warm
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Friday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot/Gusty in the Hills/High Fire Danger
Highs: Lower 80s Coast to Upper 90s/Near 100 Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger featuring clear skies with warm, dry winds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More