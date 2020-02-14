Weather

AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger featuring clear skies with warm, dry winds

Tonight will bring clear skies along with warm, dry, gusty winds--especially in the hills and mountains. This pattern will combine with summerlike heat and extremely low humidity over the next two days to produce high fire danger.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels

As a result, a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger is in effect until midday Friday.

High temperatures over the next two days will reach into the mid 80s at the coast, mid 90s near the bay shoreline, and upper 90s to near 100 inland.

During this period, there is a chance of record high daytime temperatures, as well as record "high" overnight low temperatures. A much cooler and more comfortable pattern will develop on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 98
San Francisco 89
Oakland 91
San Jose 95
Concord 97

Coast:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Mild to Warm
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Warm
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Warm
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy & Warm
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Windy & Mild to Warm
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

Friday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot/Gusty in the Hills/High Fire Danger
Highs: Lower 80s Coast to Upper 90s/Near 100 Inland

