AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, chilly inland valleys

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mainly clear, with chilly conditions in some inland valley locations. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but a few upper 30s in the chilliest inland spots.Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, but quite a bit cooler than today's record-setting warmth. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.Thursday will be sunny and even a few degrees cooler than tomorrow, but temperatures will begin rising again on Friday--Valentine's Day--with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.Santa Rosa 70San Francisco 62Oakland 64San Jose 68Concord 68Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly in SpotsLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear Skies/Chilly in SpotsLows: Upper 30s to Around 40Tomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60s