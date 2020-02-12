Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, chilly inland valleys

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mainly clear, with chilly conditions in some inland valley locations. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but a few upper 30s in the chilliest inland spots.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, but quite a bit cooler than today's record-setting warmth. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.

Thursday will be sunny and even a few degrees cooler than tomorrow, but temperatures will begin rising again on Friday--Valentine's Day--with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
San Jose 68
Concord 68

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly in Spots
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly in Spots
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

