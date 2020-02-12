SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mainly clear, with chilly conditions in some inland valley locations. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but a few upper 30s in the chilliest inland spots.
VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, but quite a bit cooler than today's record-setting warmth. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.
Thursday will be sunny and even a few degrees cooler than tomorrow, but temperatures will begin rising again on Friday--Valentine's Day--with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
San Jose 68
Concord 68
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly in Spots
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Chilly in Spots
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, chilly inland valleys
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News