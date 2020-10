AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, cooler tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow:

San Francisco, SFO, San Jose, Redwood City, and Richmond had record high temps today.It was a sunny and warm along the coast with a light sea breeze.Stronger onshore winds are expected Sunday afternoon bringing cooler conditions to all areas including the inland communities.Some coastal fog overnight will help the cooling continue into Monday.Warmer temps return Tuesday and Wednesday as light offshore winds make a comeback.You may want to squeeze in one last beach day tomorrow because temperatures will be closer to average next weekend.Concord 90Oakland 81Redwood City 85San Francisco 75San Jose 89Santa Rosa 89Tonight: Mostly Clear, Fog DevelopsLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny, A Few Low CloudsHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: ClearLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: ClearLows: Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 90sTonight: ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: ClearLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: ClearLows: Upper 50s to near 60Tomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sCooling trend continues as the onshore flow strengthens and fog returns.Highs: 66-88Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now