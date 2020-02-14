AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, cooler tomorrow

San Francisco, SFO, San Jose, Redwood City, and Richmond had record high temps today.
It was a sunny and warm along the coast with a light sea breeze.
Stronger onshore winds are expected Sunday afternoon bringing cooler conditions to all areas including the inland communities.
Some coastal fog overnight will help the cooling continue into Monday.
Warmer temps return Tuesday and Wednesday as light offshore winds make a comeback.
You may want to squeeze in one last beach day tomorrow because temperatures will be closer to average next weekend.
Highs Tomorrow:
Concord 90
Oakland 81
Redwood City 85
San Francisco 75
San Jose 89
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Fog Develops
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, A Few Low Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Monday:
Cooling trend continues as the onshore flow strengthens and fog returns.
Highs: 66-88
