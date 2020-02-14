AccuWeather forecast: Clouds, coastal drizzle as Spare the Air, above normal temperatures continue

Low clouds and fog at the coast this morning will set the stage for about five to 10 degrees of cooling today across the bay.
However a dry northerly flow aloft will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon.
The low cloud deck will be shallow, but it's a start to our cooling trend this week. It'll be hazy again in spots, but in general air quality will be improving daily.
Spare The Air Alert continue through Tuesday.
Two systems this week will allow for temperatures to drop to more seasonal levels with a more generous marine layer and breezy onshore winds.
Coastal drizzle as likely as our marine layer continues to expand throughout the week.
The third system of this week is still trending wet for the first rain of the season as early as Friday.
It's too early to forecast the timing or intensity, but at this point most of the Bay Area could see rain Friday into Saturday!
High's on Sunday
Santa Rosa 90
Concord 91
San Francisco 74
Oakland 80
San Jose 87
Coast:
Sunny with patchy coastal fog.
Highs: 64-74.
Tonight: Fog returns.
Lows: 53-58.
North Bay:
Sunny & hazy & warm.
Highs: 85-90.
Tonight: Patchy fog with hazy spots.
Lows: 48-58.
East Bay:
Sunny & hazy.
Highs: 78-85.
Tonight: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
Sunny, warm & hazy.
Highs: 87-93.
Tonight: Areas of haze.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
Sunny & a little cooler.
Highs: 80-85.
Tonight: Coastal fog.
Lows in the 50s.
South Bay:
Sunny & warm. Hazy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: Clear, some haze.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
Monday:
Morning fog, then hazy but sunny. Spare The Air.
Highs: 64-90.
