AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds moving in from the coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Saturday night expect clouds to move in from the coast. Under overcast skies, lows fall into the low to upper 50s.
Sunday will feature a cloudy start but sunshine will breakout midday and into the afternoon. It is a comfortable day with highs in the low 60s to mid 80s. You will also notice a bit of haze in our atmosphere due to smoke from wildfires to our North.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 65
Oakland 68
San Jose 78
Concord 83
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Monday:
Cooler air continues to move into the Bay Area. It's morning clouds to sun with highs in the upper 50s to lower 80s.
