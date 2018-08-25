WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds moving in from the coast

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has you local AccuWeather forecast for Saturday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Saturday night expect clouds to move in from the coast. Under overcast skies, lows fall into the low to upper 50s.



Sunday will feature a cloudy start but sunshine will breakout midday and into the afternoon. It is a comfortable day with highs in the low 60s to mid 80s. You will also notice a bit of haze in our atmosphere due to smoke from wildfires to our North.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 65
Oakland 68
San Jose 78
Concord 83


Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s


Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Monday:
Cooler air continues to move into the Bay Area. It's morning clouds to sun with highs in the upper 50s to lower 80s.

