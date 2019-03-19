Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Clouds today, showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We made it through Monday. For this Tuesday we track Wednesday's rain.






We begin today mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog filling our North Bay Valleys. Temperatures range from middle 40s to middle 50s.

Thicker high clouds overtake our sky today. The dimmer sunshine means less warmth this afternoon. Highs near 60 at the Coast with middle to upper 60s across the Bay and Inland. A few areas reach 70 degrees in the South Bay and Inland East Bay.

Scattered showers arrive late this evening as the day ends. The light to moderate showers increase from south to north overnight. Expect wet streets during tomorrow's morning commute. Mild lows develop again, upper 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday:
Waves of light to moderate showers move across our neighborhoods all day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible also. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Be ready for much cooler weather as highs only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall potential ranges from 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch with up to 1/5" in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Temperatures:
Concord: 70/51
Fremont: 69/53
Oakland: 65/53
Redwood City: 67/53
San Francisco: 64/50
San Jose: 70/52
San Rafael: 65/51
Santa Rosa: 68/49

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degree

