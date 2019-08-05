Tonight will feature passing high clouds across the region, along with increasing low clouds and fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler than average for early August. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s near the bay to mid and upper 80s inland. This cooler than average pattern will continue through the work week, followed by a warming trend over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 88
Oakland 71
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 66
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 85
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Fog & Low Clouds
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 80s to Near 90
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy and cooler than average
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News