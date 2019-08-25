Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy at coast, clear inland

Coastal clouds with limited fog elsewhere overnight. Lows drop into the mid 50s to low 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a sunny day with warmer temps in the afternoon. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 89
San Francisco 72
Oakland 80
San Jose 90
Concord 94

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s

Monday:
A sunny and hot day with highs ranging from the lower 70s to lower 100s.

