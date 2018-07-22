AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy at the coast

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Clouds return to the coast and move into the Bay overnight. Lows drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Monday begins with clouds for many, perhaps some drizzle close to the coast. Sunnier skies prevail mid-morning along with a breeze in the afternoon 10-15mph. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 90s.
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 84
Concord 90
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Tuesday:
Morning clouds to sunshine and a warmer afternoon Inland with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.
