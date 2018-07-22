WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy at the coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Clouds return to the coast and move into the Bay overnight. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Clouds return to the coast and move into the Bay overnight. Lows drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Monday begins with clouds for many, perhaps some drizzle close to the coast. Sunnier skies prevail mid-morning along with a breeze in the afternoon 10-15mph. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 90s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 84
Concord 90

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s

Tuesday:
Morning clouds to sunshine and a warmer afternoon Inland with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
More Weather
Top Stories
Brush fire burns 300 acres, prompts evacuations in Milpitas
Former Raiders head coach Tony Sparano dies at 56
Police ID suspect in deadly barricade situation at Trader Joe's in LA
Washington police officer struck and killed during police chase
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Memorial service for Missouri boating accident victims
Earthquakes vs. Manchester United at Levi's Stadium ends with draw
SpaceX launches Block 5 version Falcon 9 rocket
Show More
'Historic mistake' to allow US president to meet with Putin: Former Obama adviser
More heavy rain expected in eastern US for week ahead
SFPD called on black business owner in Mission District
Lake County fire forces evacuations in Kelseyville area
Berkeley honors balcony victims with memorial plaque
More News