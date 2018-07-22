AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy at the coast

Coast:

Clouds return to the coast and move into the Bay overnight. Lows drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Monday begins with clouds for many, perhaps some drizzle close to the coast. Sunnier skies prevail mid-morning along with a breeze in the afternoon 10-15mph. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 90s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to Some SunshineHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 90sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Lower 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny, WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 80s to Low 90sMorning clouds to sunshine and a warmer afternoon Inland with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.