AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy, breezy

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Lots of clouds to start out our Tuesday along with drizzle along our coastline. Clouds will be slow to breakdown this morning with sunshine first breaking out Inland. The afternoon will feature a breeze about 10-20mph with highs a bit below August standards in the upper 50s to mid 80s. Overnight expect clouds to become widespread once again and lows in the low to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa Rosa 82San Francisco 63Oakland 69San Jose 81Concord 85Today: AM Drizzle, Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 70sTonight: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Low 50sToday: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sMorning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to upper 80s.