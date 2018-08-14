AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy, breezy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Lots of clouds to start out our Tuesday along with drizzle along our coastline. Clouds will be slow to breakdown this morning with sunshine first breaking out Inland. The afternoon will feature a breeze about 10-20mph with highs a bit below August standards in the upper 50s to mid 80s. Overnight expect clouds to become widespread once again and lows in the low to upper 50s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 63
Oakland 69
San Jose 81
Concord 85
Coast:
Today: AM Drizzle, Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
North Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Wednesday:
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to upper 80s.
