AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy, chance of rain for Valentine's Day

Expect a blend of stars and clouds overnight with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.


Sunday will find increasing clouds and the chance for spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall will be less than .25".

Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Dry weather arrives Tuesday & Wednesday, possibly more rain Thursday.

Although these systems will all be weak, the mountains will add to their snowpack with a few inches of snow every couple of days to benefit the Sierra with snow, more so than rain here at home.



Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 58
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 60
Concord: 61

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Monday:
Scattered light showers continues. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies

