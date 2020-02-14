AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy, chance of rain for Valentine's Day

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Sunday will find increasing clouds and the chance for spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall will be less than .25".
Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Dry weather arrives Tuesday & Wednesday, possibly more rain Thursday.
Although these systems will all be weak, the mountains will add to their snowpack with a few inches of snow every couple of days to benefit the Sierra with snow, more so than rain here at home.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 58
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 60
Concord: 61
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: PM Shower Chance
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Monday:
Scattered light showers continues. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies
