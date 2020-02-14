Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy across the Bay Area tonight, rain moves in tomorrow

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with overnight lows ranging from upper 30s inland to lower and mid-40s near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with light rain moving from north to south late in the day, followed by heavier rain at night.

Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to lower 60s inland.

Rain will be heaviest overnight tomorrow into Thursday morning, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Wednesday 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday:
Early Morning Rain, Followed by Partial Clearing
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland

Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 63
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow:Light Rain During the Day/Heavier at Night
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Near 60

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow:Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late

Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow:Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Lower 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine side effects from various companies explained
COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed, what now?
First CA nurse to get vaccine shares her experience
North Bay church holds indoor services despite restrictions
SF offers help small businesses through shelter-in-place
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
CA has refrigerators, body bags on standby, Newsom says
Show More
Here's where COVID-19 vaccines stand in US, abroad
Bay Area's 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in SF
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
Over-the-counter home COVID-19 test gets FDA authorization
More TOP STORIES News