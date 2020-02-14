AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy across the Bay Area tonight, rain moves in tomorrow

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with overnight lows ranging from upper 30s inland to lower and mid-40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with light rain moving from north to south late in the day, followed by heavier rain at night.
Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to lower 60s inland.
Rain will be heaviest overnight tomorrow into Thursday morning, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Wednesday 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday:
Early Morning Rain, Followed by Partial Clearing
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 63
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow:Light Rain During the Day/Heavier at Night
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Near 60
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow:Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 40s
Tomorrow:Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Rain Late
Highs: Lower 60s
