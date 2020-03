AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy evening, scattered showers, morning clouds

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with light, scattered showers likely in the South Bay, and isolated sprinkles are possible farther north in parts of the Peninsula and East Bay.Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50.Tomorrow will begin with lingering clouds, but skies will become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to near 70 degrees inland.Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer, with inland highs reaching into the mid 70s; but minor cooling will begin on Friday, followed by sharply cooler weather over the weekend. That weekend cooling will be accompanied by periods of light to moderate rain and showers that will continue into early next week.Santa Rosa 70San Francisco 64Oakland 67San Jose 70Concord 70Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Possible SprinklesLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Near 70Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Possible SprinklesLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Near 70Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Possible SprinklesLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Near 70Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now