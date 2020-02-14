Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy evening, scattered showers, morning clouds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with light, scattered showers likely in the South Bay, and isolated sprinkles are possible farther north in parts of the Peninsula and East Bay.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will begin with lingering clouds, but skies will become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to near 70 degrees inland.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and even warmer, with inland highs reaching into the mid 70s; but minor cooling will begin on Friday, followed by sharply cooler weather over the weekend. That weekend cooling will be accompanied by periods of light to moderate rain and showers that will continue into early next week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
San Francisco 64
Oakland 67
San Jose 70
Concord 70

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Possible Sprinkles
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Near 70

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Possible Sprinkles
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Near 70

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Possible Sprinkles
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Near 70

Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland

