AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy morning with possible showers

Temps are cool this morning with a good deal of cloud cover. A frontal boundary continues to sink south this morning allowing for the possibility of a few showers.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Skies will be slow to clear today with limited sunshine. Winds will be breezy out of the west.

Sunday brings sunnier & warmer weather. Highs will climb by about five degrees. Additional warming is expected all week as high pressure builds into the eastern pacific.

Sunday:
Areas of morning fog, then sunny & warmer.
Highs: 64-78.

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/75
Fremont: 50/70
Redwood City: 47/70
San Francisco: 54/67
San Jose: 49/72

Coast:
TODAY: Breezy, cloudy & cool.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cool & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy & breezy. Sun late in the day.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Areas of fog
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Breezy.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

