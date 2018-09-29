AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy night and a drizzly Sunday morning in the North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's a cloudy night on the way with lows in the low to upper 50s. Sunday morning will feature some drizzle in the North Bay.
Into the afternoon dry weather prevails but clouds will still linger for partly sunny skies across the Bay Area. Highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 76
Oakland: 71
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 69
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid-70s
Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid- to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid- to Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid-60s to Low 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid-50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Mid- to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid- to Upper 70s
Sunday:
It's a mainly cloudy day with the chance of a shower in the North Bay after sunset. Highs range from the mid-60s to low 80s.
