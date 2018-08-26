AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy night, cool morning on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's a mostly cloudy night on the way for many of us with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Monday begins with clouds and a gradual clearing throughout the morning for sunnier skies in the afternoon. It's cool by August standards with highs in the low 60s to low 80s. Our air is getting cleaner as well with good air quality forecasted for much of the region.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 64
Oakland 68
San Jose 78
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tuesday:
Even cooler air moves into the Bay Area. Expect clouds to linger for much of the day with highs in the upper 50s to upper 70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!