AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy night, cool morning on the way

It's a mostly cloudy night on the way for many of us with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Monday begins with clouds and a gradual clearing throughout the morning for sunnier skies in the afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's a mostly cloudy night on the way for many of us with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Monday begins with clouds and a gradual clearing throughout the morning for sunnier skies in the afternoon. It's cool by August standards with highs in the low 60s to low 80s. Our air is getting cleaner as well with good air quality forecasted for much of the region.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 64
Oakland 68
San Jose 78
Concord 79

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Tuesday:
Even cooler air moves into the Bay Area. Expect clouds to linger for much of the day with highs in the upper 50s to upper 70s.

