Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy night on the way

It's a cloudy night on the way with lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Sunday features overcast skies. An isolated sprinkle may try and pop up in the North Bay. Otherwise it is a quiet day. highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 61
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Isolated Sprinkle
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Monday (Christmas Eve):
Light, scattered showers are expected throughout the day. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall will be less than .25" in most cities and it does turn breezy in the evening. Lows on the cool side in the upper 50s.
