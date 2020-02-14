Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy night with chance of drizzle along the coast

A rather cloudy night is on the way with the chance of drizzle along the immediate coastline.

Lows fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s overnight.

Thursday features partly sunny skies.

It is another Spare the Air day with the poorest air quality in the North Bay with moderate air quality around the rest of the Bay Area.

Highs are cool for October and range from the upper 50s to mid 70s.



SPARE THE AIR: Through Thursday

Tonight:
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 62
Oakland 66
San Jose 70
Concord 73

Coast:
Tonight: Fog/Drizzle
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday
Any chance for rain is quickly fading as our storm system seems to be trending southward into the Central Coast. Under partly sunny skies highs range from the low 60s to mid 70s.

