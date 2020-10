AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy night with chance of drizzle along the coast

Tonight:

A rather cloudy night is on the way with the chance of drizzle along the immediate coastline.Lows fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s overnight.Thursday features partly sunny skies.It is another Spare the Air day with the poorest air quality in the North Bay with moderate air quality around the rest of the Bay Area.Highs are cool for October and range from the upper 50s to mid 70s. SPARE THE AIR : Through ThursdaySanta Rosa 72San Francisco 62Oakland 66San Jose 70Concord 73Tonight: Fog/DrizzleLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sAny chance for rain is quickly fading as our storm system seems to be trending southward into the Central Coast. Under partly sunny skies highs range from the low 60s to mid 70s.