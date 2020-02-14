SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a mostly cloudy night on the way with an isolated shower possible. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect for Lake and Mendocino County for sub-freezing temperatures overnight.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Lows fall into the low 30s to mid 40s. Monday is another unsettled day with scattered showers. This is a light level 1 storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
Rainfall will be less than .50" with the highest rainfall in the South Bay. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Jose 55
Concord 56
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s.
Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies and the slight chance for a shower. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy night with possibility of isolated showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Coronavirus: Castro Valley family still stuck in Peru, desperately trying to get on last flight home