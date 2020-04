AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy night with possibility of isolated showers

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a mostly cloudy night on the way with an isolated shower possible. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect for Lake and Mendocino County for sub-freezing temperatures overnight.Lows fall into the low 30s to mid 40s. Monday is another unsettled day with scattered showers. This is a light level 1 storm on the Storm Impact Scale.Rainfall will be less than .50" with the highest rainfall in the South Bay. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.Santa Rosa 60San Francisco 55Oakland 57San Jose 55Concord 56Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50s.Partly sunny skies and the slight chance for a shower. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.