AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy night with possibility of isolated showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a mostly cloudy night on the way with an isolated shower possible. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect for Lake and Mendocino County for sub-freezing temperatures overnight.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Lows fall into the low 30s to mid 40s. Monday is another unsettled day with scattered showers. This is a light level 1 storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

Rainfall will be less than .50" with the highest rainfall in the South Bay. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Jose 55
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies and the slight chance for a shower. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

