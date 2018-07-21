AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy on the coast overnight

Coast:

Tonight expect clouds along the coast spilling into the Bay. Lows range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Sunday begins with grey skies changing to sunshine mid morning and into the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to Some SunshineHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 90sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Lower 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny, WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: CloudyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Upper 50s to Mid 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sMorning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the Lower 60s to Lower 90s.