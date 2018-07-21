WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy on the coast overnight

It'll be mostly sunny in the Bay Area, today. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight expect clouds along the coast spilling into the Bay. Lows range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. Sunday begins with grey skies changing to sunshine mid morning and into the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.

Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 81
Concord 90

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Sunday:
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs in the Lower 60s to Lower 90s.

