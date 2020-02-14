Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy overnight, slightly cooler Sunday

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and areas of fog, especially in our sheltered valleys. Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday begins with areas of fog giving way to partly cloudy skies. It is a cool end to the weekend with highs in the mid 50s to near 70 in our warmest cities Inland.

Still no rain in sight the next 7 days.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 66
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 60
San Jose: 63
Concord: 66

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Monday:
Sunny skies and warmer temps with highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s

