Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy overnight with rain in the morning

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with overnight lows in the upper 30s in the North Bay valleys, and low to mid 40s elsewhere. Light rain will arrive in the morning hours, beginning in the South Bay and moving northward during the remainder of the day.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The heaviest and steadiest rain will likely occur tomorrow night. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s across the entire region. Showers will linger into Wednesday, followed by a drier pattern later this week.

Wednesday:
Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs: Mid 50s from the coast to inland.

Temperatures:
Concord 54
Oakland 57
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 56
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 54

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely, Heaviest at Night
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely, Heaviest at Night
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely, Heaviest at Night
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely, Heaviest at Night
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely, Heaviest at Night
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely, Heaviest at Night
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s


WEATHER
