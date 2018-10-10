WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy overnight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy near the coast and bay, with some patchy low clouds moving locally inland. Overnight lows will range from upper 40s to mid 50s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will become increasingly cloudy near the coast and bay, with some patchy low clouds moving locally inland. Overnight lows will range from upper 40s to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny and relatively cool day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A major warmup will begin on Friday and continue into next week. Over the weekend, high temperatures will range from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s inland.

BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT: Thursday 5a.m. - Friday 5p.m.

Concord 77
Oakland 71
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 65
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 77

Today's Temperatures:

Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Around 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds

Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Friday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

