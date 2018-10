AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy overnight

Today's Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Friday:

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy near the coast and bay, with some patchy low clouds moving locally inland. Overnight lows will range from upper 40s to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny and relatively cool day, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.A major warmup will begin on Friday and continue into next week. Over the weekend, high temperatures will range from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s inland. BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT : Thursday 5a.m. - Friday 5p.m.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Around 50Tomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Patchy Low CloudsLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Patchy Low CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Patchy Low CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy Low CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 70sSunny & WarmerHighs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland