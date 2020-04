AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Saturday morning, then sunny afternoon in Bay Area

Temperatures:

An upper level low in Southern California is still spinning up cloud cover into the Bay Area this morning.The clouds will clear by midday with 60s to near 70 for afternoon high temps. More clouds arrive tonight, but Easter Sunday will bring sunshine sooner along with warmer temps for backyard egg hunts.In fact, a warming trend will begin the work week with highs well into the upper 70s in our warmest inland valleys.Temperatures will cool late in the week with a slight chance of showers possible by Thursday.Easter Sunday: Morning clouds then sunny. Highs: 60-76.Santa Rosa 70Concord 71San Francisco 62Oakland 64San Jose 70Today: Mostly cloudy skiesHighs in the lower 60sTonight: More cloudsLows near 50.Tpday: A cloudy start, then a sunny afternoonHighs 64-70Tonight: More cloud coverLows in the mid to upper 40s.Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunHighs in the mid 60sTonight: Cloudy skiesLows near 50.Today: Morning clouds, then sunshineHighs in the upper 60sTonight: Partly cloudyLows in the mid to upper 40sToday: A mostly cloudy morning, then a partly sunny afternoonHighs: 65-67Tonight: Clouds gatherLows in the upper 40s.Today: Clouds early, then sunshineHighs near 70.Tonight: Partly cloudy skiesLows near 50.