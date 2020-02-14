AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Saturday morning, then sunny afternoon in Bay Area

An upper level low in Southern California is still spinning up cloud cover into the Bay Area this morning.
The clouds will clear by midday with 60s to near 70 for afternoon high temps. More clouds arrive tonight, but Easter Sunday will bring sunshine sooner along with warmer temps for backyard egg hunts.
In fact, a warming trend will begin the work week with highs well into the upper 70s in our warmest inland valleys.
Temperatures will cool late in the week with a slight chance of showers possible by Thursday.
Easter Sunday: Morning clouds then sunny. Highs: 60-76.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
Concord 71
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
San Jose 70
Coast:
Today: Mostly cloudy skies
Highs in the lower 60s
Tonight: More clouds
Lows near 50.
North Bay:
Tpday: A cloudy start, then a sunny afternoon
Highs 64-70
Tonight: More cloud cover
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
East Bay:
Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sun
Highs in the mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy skies
Lows near 50.
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Morning clouds, then sunshine
Highs in the upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows in the mid to upper 40s
Peninsula:
Today: A mostly cloudy morning, then a partly sunny afternoon
Highs: 65-67
Tonight: Clouds gather
Lows in the upper 40s.
South Bay:
Today: Clouds early, then sunshine
Highs near 70.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Lows near 50.
