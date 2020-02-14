Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Saturday morning, then sunny afternoon in Bay Area

An upper level low in Southern California is still spinning up cloud cover into the Bay Area this morning.

The clouds will clear by midday with 60s to near 70 for afternoon high temps. More clouds arrive tonight, but Easter Sunday will bring sunshine sooner along with warmer temps for backyard egg hunts.




In fact, a warming trend will begin the work week with highs well into the upper 70s in our warmest inland valleys.

Temperatures will cool late in the week with a slight chance of showers possible by Thursday.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

Easter Sunday: Morning clouds then sunny. Highs: 60-76.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 70
Concord 71
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
San Jose 70

Coast:
Today: Mostly cloudy skies
Highs in the lower 60s
Tonight: More clouds
Lows near 50.

North Bay:
Tpday: A cloudy start, then a sunny afternoon
Highs 64-70
Tonight: More cloud cover
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East Bay:
Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sun
Highs in the mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy skies
Lows near 50.

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Morning clouds, then sunshine
Highs in the upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows in the mid to upper 40s

Peninsula:
Today: A mostly cloudy morning, then a partly sunny afternoon
Highs: 65-67
Tonight: Clouds gather
Lows in the upper 40s.

South Bay:
Today: Clouds early, then sunshine
Highs near 70.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Lows near 50.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF's largest homeless shelter
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor shares his thoughts
CHP: Woman killed after object goes through car window in Concord
Rare partnership between Apple and Google will bring COVID-19 contact tracing app to users
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
Video: Man orders from South Bay Taco Bell drive-thru on horseback
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Newsom deploying 600 nurses to help with nursing home outbreaks
Oakland starting 'Slow Streets' initiative to protect joggers, cyclists
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Fremont businesses stepping up to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News