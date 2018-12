Temperatures:

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers, and low temperatures will range from upper 40s to low 50s.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of widely scattered light showers. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland. Tomorrow will also be a Winter Spare the Air Day A storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale will move into the area on Sunday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. This storm will taper off late Sunday night, with a few isolated showers lingering into early Monday morning. high surf warning will be in effect from 9:00 AM Sunday to 9:00 PM Monday. Dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Chance of Scattered ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Chance of Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low 60sRainy & WindyHighs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now