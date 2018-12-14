WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers into tomorrow

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers, and low temperatures will range from upper 40s to low 50s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers, and low temperatures will range from upper 40s to low 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of widely scattered light showers. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s near the bay and inland. Tomorrow will also be a Winter Spare the Air Day.

A storm ranking 2 on the Storm Impact Scale will move into the area on Sunday, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. This storm will taper off late Sunday night, with a few isolated showers lingering into early Monday morning.

A high surf warning will be in effect from 9:00 AM Sunday to 9:00 PM Monday. Dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.

Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 59

Coast
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland

