Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy, scattered showers possible

Today will be partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers mainly in the North Bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland and near the bay.
A light storm will move through the area on Sunday, producing only minimal rainfall totals--generally less than a quarter of an inch. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; and that pattern will continue through the end of the week.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 63
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 61
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light, Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Light, Widespread Showers
Highs: Mainly 58 to 60
