AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies across Bay Area, rain to return Sunday

Saturday night is partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Sunday features a blend of sun and clouds. Highs hit the mid 50s to lower 60s.
At night, rain returns with our next storm which ranks a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 56
Oakland 59
San Jose 60
Concord 58
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow:Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow:Sun & Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow:Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Monday:
Expect scattered showers throughout the day with our level 1 storm. Highest rainfall totals will be in the South Bay. Rainfall amounts will range from a few hundredths to half an inch. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s.
