AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies, chance of rain late

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

High pressure will keep skies mainly dry today. There could be a few sprinkles at times, but the next rain maker arrives tomorrow as a level 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.Today will feature morning fog and afternoon clouds. Temperatures continue to run on the cool side, in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow's rain will favor the North Bay with a quarter to a half inch as well in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Less than a quarter of an inch is expected for the rest of the Bay Area. The remainder of the week will feature dry and sunnier conditions. More rain could arrive late Saturday into Sunday.Santa Rosa 55Oakland 54Concord 54San Francisco 54San Jose 56Cloudy skiesHighs: In the mid 50sLows: in the 40sPlenty of cloudsHighs: 53-55Lows: In the 40sMostly cloudyHighs: In the mid 50sLows: Near 50Lots of cloudsHighs 54-56Lows: 40-44Cloudy skiesHighs 54-56Lows: 41-44More Clouds today.Highs: In the mid 50sLows: In the mid 40sLight rain & breezy.Highs: 54-48Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now