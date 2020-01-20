AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies, chance of rain late

High pressure will keep skies mainly dry today. There could be a few sprinkles at times, but the next rain maker arrives tomorrow as a level 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.
Today will feature morning fog and afternoon clouds. Temperatures continue to run on the cool side, in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow's rain will favor the North Bay with a quarter to a half inch as well in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Less than a quarter of an inch is expected for the rest of the Bay Area. The remainder of the week will feature dry and sunnier conditions. More rain could arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
Oakland 54
Concord 54
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56
Coast:
Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: in the 40s
North Bay:
Plenty of clouds
Highs: 53-55
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay:
Mostly cloudy
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: Near 50
Inland East Bay:
Lots of clouds
Highs 54-56
Lows: 40-44
Peninsula:
Cloudy skies
Highs 54-56
Lows: 41-44
South Bay:
More Clouds today.
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s
Tuesday:
Light rain & breezy.
Highs: 54-48
