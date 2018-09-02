AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy skies close to the coast overnight

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4129859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Cloudy skies close to the coast tonight. Otherwise it is a mainly clear evening with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Labor Day will feature hazy skies in the afternoon. A Spare the Air Day is in effect with poorest air quality forceast in the Santa Clara Valley. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.