WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy skies close to the coast overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Cloudy skies close to the coast tonight. Otherwise it is a mainly clear evening with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Labor Day will feature hazy skies in the afternoon. A Spare the Air Day is in effect with poorest air quality forceast in the Santa Clara Valley. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cloudy skies close to the coast tonight. Otherwise it is a mainly clear evening with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Labor Day will feature hazy skies in the afternoon. A Spare the Air Day is in effect with poorest air quality forceast in the Santa Clara Valley. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 66
Oakland 72
San Jose 81
Concord 89

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

North Bay:

Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

Monday (Labor Day):
A slight dip in our temps under mostly sunny skies; highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
Spare the Air Alert in effect Monday
Labor Day Weekend forecast will be nothing like last year's
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
More Weather
Top Stories
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers
BART station agent punched in face at Oakland's MacArthur station
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
3.3 magnitude earthquake near Crockett jolts Bay Area residents
Spare the Air Alert in effect Monday
Spotify offering perk for college students
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
Show More
Abandoned 'ghost ship' grounds off coast of Myanmar
Cancer survivor uses billboard to find new kidney
San Francisco fire victims return to scene in Outer Richmond
North Carolina family saved by dog after bear breaks into house
Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
More News