AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy skies close to the coast overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cloudy skies close to the coast tonight. Otherwise it is a mainly clear evening with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Labor Day will feature hazy skies in the afternoon. A Spare the Air Day is in effect with poorest air quality forceast in the Santa Clara Valley. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 66
Oakland 72
San Jose 81
Concord 89
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Monday (Labor Day):
A slight dip in our temps under mostly sunny skies; highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.
