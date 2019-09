AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy skies, gusty winds tonight; chilly Saturday morning

Temperatures:

Count on partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds tonight. It will start out chilly tomorrow morning. It's going to be blustery and a mainly sunny day with cooler than average conditions.Further cooling is underway for the first weekend of fall as temps tumble to below-average readings through the end of the month. Highs: 64-78.Concord 74Oakland 69Redwood City 71San Francisco 66San Jose 72Santa Rosa 73Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Gusty WindsHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Bright & WindyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy & CoolLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mainly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy at TimesHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Gusty WindsHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mainly Sunny, BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 70sMorning patchy low clouds & fog ,possible drizzle then mostly sunny and cooler.Highs: Low 60s to Low 70sWinds will relax on Sunday and it will be mostly sunny but, still below average for this time of year.