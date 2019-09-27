Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy skies, gusty winds tonight; chilly Saturday morning

Count on partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds tonight. It will start out chilly tomorrow morning. It's going to be blustery and a mainly sunny day with cooler than average conditions.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Further cooling is underway for the first weekend of fall as temps tumble to below-average readings through the end of the month. Highs: 64-78.

Temperatures:
Concord 74
Oakland 69
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 66
San Jose 72
Santa Rosa 73

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Windy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy at Times
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Gusty Winds
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

SATURDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds & fog ,possible drizzle then mostly sunny and cooler.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Winds will relax on Sunday and it will be mostly sunny but, still below average for this time of year.

