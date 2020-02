AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Skies, patchy dense skies to start Super Bowl Sunday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Super Bowl Sunday starts off with cloudy skies & patchy dense fog. An approaching cold front will help scour out the fog & may bring a few sprinkles. Much cooler & blustery conditions will result with the passage of the front this afternoon.A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Bay Area with the strongest winds at the coast, gusting to 50 mph. Northerly winds 15-30 mph will be common for most with downed tree limbs & power outages possible.Highs will stay in the 50s for a blustery afternoon. Very cold nights are on the way starting tonight with the coldest Monday night into Tuesday morning with freezing temps possible even near the coast.Santa Rosa 55Napa 55San Francisco 53Concord 56Oakland 55San Jose 55Partly cloudy & windyHighs in the lower 50sLows: In the upper 30sTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Low to Mid 50sPartly cloudy, cool & windyHighs: In the mid 50sLows: Near 40Partly cloudy & windy in the afternoonHighs: 54-56Lows: 34-39Partly cloudy & windyHighs: 53-55Lows: 37-40Partly cloudy & windyHighs: In the mid 50sLows: 38-43A Freezing cold morning for some, then sunny. 52-52Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now