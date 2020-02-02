Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Skies, patchy dense skies to start Super Bowl Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Super Bowl Sunday starts off with cloudy skies & patchy dense fog. An approaching cold front will help scour out the fog & may bring a few sprinkles. Much cooler & blustery conditions will result with the passage of the front this afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Bay Area with the strongest winds at the coast, gusting to 50 mph. Northerly winds 15-30 mph will be common for most with downed tree limbs & power outages possible.

Highs will stay in the 50s for a blustery afternoon. Very cold nights are on the way starting tonight with the coldest Monday night into Tuesday morning with freezing temps possible even near the coast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
Napa 55
San Francisco 53
Concord 56
Oakland 55
San Jose 55

Coast:
Partly cloudy & windy
Highs in the lower 50s
Lows: In the upper 30s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Partly cloudy, cool & windy
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: Near 40

Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy & windy in the afternoon
Highs: 54-56
Lows: 34-39

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy & windy
Highs: 53-55
Lows: 37-40

South Bay:
Partly cloudy & windy
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: 38-43

Monday:
A Freezing cold morning for some, then sunny. 52-52

