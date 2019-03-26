Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy skies to give way to North Bay showers

Partly to mostly cloudy skies early on will give way to showers in the North Bay close to midnight tonight. Lows are on the mild side in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Monday morning, we are expecting scattered showers and downpours to move through with our next storm which ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Into the afternoon, we will likely see the chance of an isolated thunderstorm popping up as well. Rainfall with this storm will range from .25" to .75" with the highest amounts likely in the North Bay. Highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 63
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Thursday:
Scattered showers continue with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
