AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, cooler day

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday starts off with rather cloudy skies that will gradually clear throughout the morning. The afternoon features sunshine but it is a cooler day with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 73
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
San Jose 70
Concord 74

Coast
Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Fog & Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy Late
Lows: Low 50s

Inland
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

North Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Fog Developing Overnight
Lows: Low to Upper 40s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Low 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday:
Even cooler air arrives under partly cloudy skies; highs range from the low 60s to mid 70s.

