AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, mostly sunny afternoon

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Friday morning begins with a humid feel and cloudy skies for most. The afternoon will feature mainly sunny skies and another mild to warm afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 90s. Tonight will be mild under partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Santa Rosa 84
San Francisco 69
Oakland 75
San Jose 86
Concord 89
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Saturday:
Mother Nature is on repeat with morning fog to sunshine and highs in the low 60s to low 90s
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia