WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, mostly sunny afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Friday morning begins with a humid feel and cloudy skies for most. The afternoon will feature mainly sunny skies and another mild to warm afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 90s. Tonight will be mild under partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Santa Rosa 84
San Francisco 69
Oakland 75
San Jose 86
Concord 89

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Saturday:
Mother Nature is on repeat with morning fog to sunshine and highs in the low 60s to low 90s

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Stockton couple says tree 'exploded' in yard
More Weather
Top Stories
11 dead, 6 missing after Missouri tourist boat accident, sheriff says
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' doc
Officials show favor for continuing Stanford racial profiling research in Oakland
Oakland mayor wants council to extend contract for Stanford racial profiling study
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
NFL player CJ Anderson to host free football camp for kids
Bay Bridge parks project officially greenlit, new sketches released
Show More
Trump invites Putin to Washington for fall meeting
New evacuation ordered as Ferguson Fire continues to spread
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Five 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in Richmond
More News