AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

Today begins with grey skies changing to sunshine mid morning and into the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.

Concord 90
Oakland 73
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 68
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight : Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight : Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Monday:
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with slightly cooler highs in the Lower 60s to near 90. Beach Hazards Statement in effect Monday-Wednesday.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
