AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, sunny afternoon

VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast
Today begins with grey skies changing to sunshine mid morning and into the afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.
Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Concord 90
Oakland 73
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 68
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 84
Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60
Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight : Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight : Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Monday:
Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with slightly cooler highs in the Lower 60s to near 90. Beach Hazards Statement in effect Monday-Wednesday.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia